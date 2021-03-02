Wichita State named as a COVID-19 vaccination provider

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Student Health Services has been named by Kansas Department of Health and Environment as an approved COVID-19 vaccination provider.

SHS is still awaiting word on when it will receive vaccines.

In the meantime, WSU is preparing for distribution so vaccines can be given as soon as possible after arrival, including a voluntary anonymous survey of the campus community to gauge an estimate of the number of people interested in potentially receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

Vaccine distribution will follow the Sedgwick County vaccine prioritization plan, which identities who is eligible and when they will be able to receive the vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility may vary from county to county within Kansas, and access to the vaccine is dependent on the number of available doses distributed to SHS from the Sedgwick County Health Department.