Wichita State partners with Sedgwick County Health Department for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is hosting three public walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, starting this week, at the following times and locations:

Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Steve Clark YMCA, 2060 N. Mid-Campus Dr. on the WSU campus

Steve Clark YMCA, 2060 N. Mid-Campus Dr. on the WSU campus 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU Tech NCAT, 4004 N. Webb Rd.

WSU Tech NCAT, 4004 N. Webb Rd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays: Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St. on the WSU campus

The clinics will run each Wednesday and Thursday starting Sept. 8.

The Sedgwick County Health Department will provide Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, both at no cost, at each site.

Members of the public are welcome at all three vaccine locations but are encouraged to visit the vaccine clinic at Koch Arena, which has larger capacity. For questions, call 316-660-1022 or email COVID19@sedgwick.gov.

“We are excited to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to increase access to the vaccine, which bolsters efforts to prevent and contain the spread of disease,” said Heather Stafford, associate director of Student Health Services at WSU. “Vaccinations are an important component of a healthy and productive environment.”