Wichita State sets tentative goal of reopening campus May 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is working on a plan to reopen the campus.

In an update to students, faculty and staff, President Jay Golden and Provost Rick Muma said they have a tentative goal of reopening the campus in phases on Tuesday, May 26, after the Memorial Day holiday.

Classes would still be online.

“Even as we’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to look ahead and start planning for when we can begin our return to campus,” they said in their update. “We must move forward as an institution and learn how to co-exist with this virus.”

WSU says the date was chosen based on Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order ending May 3. That would give them two weeks plus the Memorial Day holiday to get ready for the reopening.

The school has set up seven working groups to cover all the bases of getting the campus reopened. Each group will handle a different topic, ranging from health and safety to classroom physical distancing.

