Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita State sets tentative goal of reopening campus May 26

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is working on a plan to reopen the campus.

In an update to students, faculty and staff, President Jay Golden and Provost Rick Muma said they have a tentative goal of reopening the campus in phases on Tuesday, May 26, after the Memorial Day holiday.

Classes would still be online.

“Even as we’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to look ahead and start planning for when we can begin our return to campus,” they said in their update. “We must move forward as an institution and learn how to co-exist with this virus.”

WSU says the date was chosen based on Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order ending May 3. That would give them two weeks plus the Memorial Day holiday to get ready for the reopening.

The school has set up seven working groups to cover all the bases of getting the campus reopened. Each group will handle a different topic, ranging from health and safety to classroom physical distancing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories