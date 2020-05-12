Live Now
Wichita State University holding virtual celebration for graduates this Saturday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The spring and summer 2020 graduates at Wichita State University are the guests of honor at a virtual celebration this Saturday, May 16.

Wichita State University will hold its first Virtual Celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Graduates and their families can visit the Wichita.edu/about/commencement website at 9 a.m. that day, or anytime after that, and click on “Virtual Celebration.”

The video will include congratulatory remarks from the university president, provost, deans and alumni association.

The school says participating graduates will have a custom slide posted within the event link, showcasing the photo and message they’ve provided. Their names will be read aloud.

WSU is holding a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Koch Arena, if there are no coronavirus restrictions at that time.

The school wants to hear from graduates who cannot participate in the Virtual Celebration or the in-person ceremony in October. Send an email to commencement@wichita.edu. The graduate’s name will be listed in the October program, and they can request to walk in the fall 2020 ceremony to be held at Koch Arena on Sunday, December 13.

