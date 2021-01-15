Wichita State University MDL connects with Kansas capitol for COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) is partnering with the Kansas statehouse in Topeka to keep the state functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of early January, the MDL began processing thousands of tests per week for the people who work and visit the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka — including legislators, staff, the media, lobbyists or conferees.

“I am excited and appreciative of the National Institute for Digital Transformation’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab at WSU to provide testing during this legislative session helping keep our community healthy while we do the Kansans’ businesses,” said Ty Masterson, president of the Kansas Senate.

The MDL has partnered with and trained more than 500 organizations, schools, health care facilities, and businesses throughout the region to collect COVID-19 specimens for PCR testing at the MDL. Test results are generally available within 24 hours, allowing for quick and precise quarantine and treatment for those who test positive.

Since it started testing in November, the MDL has been a powerful weapon against COVID—19. The lab’s high-volume capabilities and quick turnaround helped to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“The Molecular Diagnostics Lab at Wichita State is the latest example of how the National Institute for Digital Transformation can take our educational and research capabilities and enhance them with cutting edge technology to address a critical need in our community and do so in a way that provides amazing opportunities for our students and faculty,” said Zach Gearhart, director of governmental relations for Wichita State.