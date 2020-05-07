Wichita State University shares more details of reopening plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is giving more information about its plan to reopen in phases.

School leaders say the coronavirus pandemic has forced the school to adapt to a new reality.

“We have been forced to examine how we work and how we live in a world where what was acceptable yesterday is dangerous today,” said President Jay Golden and Provist Rick Muma in a letter on the WSU website.

WSU is calling the reopening plan Shockers United and has divided it into three phases.

Preopening Phase now through May 25, 2020

All classes will remain in an online/remote format.

Campus will remain closed to all students, faculty, and staff.

Remote working is required for all faculty and staff.

Facilities Services will continue rigorous disinfecting throughout campus.

PPE supplies can be ordered.

Reopening/summer which will be May 26 through July 31

All classes will remain in an online/remote format.

Remote working encouraged for faculty and staff.

Gatherings of no more than 30 people.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors are expected to wear mask and appropriate PPE at all times, unless walking alone outdoors or working alone in a personal office space.

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Facilities Services will provide daily disinfecting for classroom spaces, common areas, and public spaces.

Offices and individual staff are responsible for daily cleaning of office desks, tables, shared equipment, personal items, and space within the office environment.

The university will maintain an adequate supply of soap, hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting supplies.

Nonessential travel is discouraged.

Fall semester: August 2020 and beyond

Summer classes will remain online. Fall class formats will be determined. Some will remain online, some will be in person, and some will have a hybrid format. Gatherings of no more than 90 people.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors are expected to wear mask and appropriate PPE at all times, unless walking alone outdoors or working alone in a personal office space.

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Facilities Services will provide daily disinfecting for classroom spaces, common areas, and public spaces.

Offices and individual staff are responsible for daily cleaning of office desks, tables, shared equipment, personal items, and space within the office environment.

The university will maintain an adequate supply of soap, hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting supplies.

PPE supplies can be ordered.

The plan is still in the works and involves seven groups comprised of students, faculty and staff.

To learn more about the plan read “A Letter to Shocker Nation.”

