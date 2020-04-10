Wichita State University to receive nearly $8.8 million from higher education relief fund

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Department of Education released its official allocations Thursday for the newly passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Wichita State University will receive nearly $8.8 million. Half of the funds – nearly $4.4 million – will be allocated as emergency financial aid grants to students.

The CARES Act provides institutions with discretion on how to award this emergency aid to students.

WSU will be working diligently to put together a plan on how to administer the student funds and use the remainder of the money.

“We’re incredibly appreciative to receive this critical financial assistance,” says Wichita State President Jay Golden. “We are studying the guidelines now to discover how best to use these funds for the benefit of our students and university.”

