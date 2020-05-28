Wichita State will return to remote-only classes after Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The provost at Wichita State University has sent a letter to faculty members outlining some crucial changes in the fall semester.

The letter says the school is still planning to start the fall 2020 semester with hybrid instruction, meaning online, self learning, and in-person teaching.

The letter says that after Thanksgiving, students will not return to campus. They will complete the semester remotely.

Instructors who wish to complete in-person assessments must do so before Nov. 20.

“Many questions about this alternative schedule must still be answered, including the October and December commencement ceremonies,” wrote Richard D. Muma, PhD, MPH, WSU Provost. “Please be assured that I will update you as additional details are developed.”

The university has also canceled the 2-day Fall Break.

“Please know that this decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our entire campus community in mind,” wrote Muma. “As we do not know what the COVID landscape will look like in the fall, we do not want to risk increased campus exposure as possibly thousands of faculty, staff, and students return to campus after potential out-of-state travel.

Thanksgiving break will now begin Monday, Nov. 23.

The length of the semester will remain unchanged, beginning Aug. 17 and ending Dec. 10.

