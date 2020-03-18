Wichita Symphony postpones remainder of its season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Symphony has postponed the remainder of its 2019-2020 season over the coronavirus concerns.

“My first wish is that everyone remains in good health,” said Ron Reinhold, Wichita Symphony Society CEO. “In this time of great unknowns and uncertainty, information and events are coming at warp speed. Where we are today would have been unimaginable just a week ago.”

In a message on the Wichita Symphony website, Reinhold says the postponement is necessary because of the ban on groups in excess of 50 people.

The concerts that are postponed include last weekend’s Ravel and Brahms, The Rose of Sonora on April 4 and 5, Apollo 13 in Concert on April 18, and Kristin Chenoweth in Concert on May 16.

Reinhold says it is premature to say when the concerts will be rescheduled, so he is asking people to hold onto their tickets and await more information.

