Wichita teachers entering new semester using lessons learned after an uncertain Fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students return to school online this week from their winter break.

Many USD 259 teachers used the time-off to reflect on the school year thus far.

It wasn’t the start Kristi Raehpour had in mind for her teaching career. As a high school social studies teacher at Wichita’s South High School, she spent the entire year so far teaching remote.

“It was very much survive, not quite thriving but surviving,” said Raehpour.

Despite tech issues, a quarantine, and changing plans, Raehpour learned to make her remote classroom work.

“A lot of late nights planning. A lot of, ‘Oh, well that lesson didn’t work. Well, let’s try something different’ and problem-solving along the way,” Raehpour said.

The pandemic teaching USD 259 to roll with the punches.

“I am a really type-A personality, I have to be in control of everything, and everything has to go perfectly, and I have learned that that is not the case this year. I just roll with it,” said Brooke Sorenson, North High School math teacher, and AVID coordinator.

In turn, adding a lesson not included in the curriculum.

“This has been a great year for us as a whole to just help students understand that life doesn’t always go as planned and it’s okay. We can still do what we need to do. It just might look different,” said Katie Flickinger, Southeast High School teacher.

Teachers taking the lessons they learned from the first half of the year and walking into 2021 with better lesson plans and a renewed outlook.

“I teach math, and it’s hard to learn math online. So, I’ve really had to scale back what I’ve been doing and figuring out what works for students. A lot of the grading practices that I’ve had for a really long time I have kind of just thrown those out the window. My goal is I just want kids to be successful,” Sorenson said.

All of the teachers agreeing, one of the biggest challenges was not having in-person connections with their students. Although, they are doing the best they can to do so remotely.

