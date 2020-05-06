Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita teachers let students know they are missed

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The teachers and staff at Linwood Elementary formed a car caravan Tuesday afternoon to drive by students’ homes, to let the children know they are missed.

Teachers said they waited until the stay-at-home order was lifted so they would be safe to do the caravan.

“We are very much missing our kids,” said Tiffani Knowles, a fifth-grade teacher. “It’s different seeing them electronically and not face to face and being able to make that connection.”

The teachers honked, waved, and held signs as they drove through the students’ neighborhoods.

Some of the students also waved and held signs to let the teachers know they are also missed.

