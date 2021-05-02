Wichita Thunder offering incentives to get vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder hockey team is offering a free ticket to the home game on May 11th if you show your vaccination card.

“This is something we have been pushing because we know that next season, if we are not any better, then we’re not going to have things any better for us to open up to more fans,” said Joel Lomurno, general manager with the Thunder.

Lomurno says they want to incentivize people to come to games and incentivize people to get the vaccine.

“I like that we are playing,” said Lomurno. “There’s a lot of teams that are not playing.”

Lomurno is not alone in wanting to get people vaccinated.

Sedgwick County health leaders this week will consider pushing incentives.

Cash incentives appear to be off the table. County commissioner Pete Meitzner says he does not like the idea of offering cash.

“I do see us supporting incentives,” said Meitzner.

“Show me the money,” said Commissioner Jim Howell. “Where would that come from?”

County health officer Dr. Garold Minns says incentives may be needed, and they will look into the idea. Minns says there is no problem with the availability of the vaccines.

“Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are in plentiful supply, in part due to the fact not as many people are signing up any more and we had kept ordering vaccine,” said Minns.

Thunder hockey team leaders say it’s been a long haul getting to play during the pandemic and offering an incentive to vaccinate and come to games just makes sense.

“Just to be able to have hockey and have fans at our games,” said Lomurno. “Young people, to these guys, let’s get vaccinated and get things trending in the right direction.”