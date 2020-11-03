Wichita Twin Lakes Driver’s License Office closed today due to suspected COVID-19 case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue has temporarily closed its Wichita Twin Lakes office, 1873 W. 21st N, today for a suspected case of COVID-19.

The office is closed while KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines. To protect patient privacy, no further details will be released.

A representative of KDOR will contact customers with appointments scheduled and redirect them to our Wichita West office, 610 S. Tyler Road. The office is expected to reopen Wednesday, November 4.

KDOR continues to encourage the use of its iKan app, the mobile driver’s license renewal system, which is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. By statute, some restrictions apply.

