Wichita USD 259 data shows COVID cases have increased dramatically

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools weekly COVID-19 data shows cases have rapidly increased in the district.

The data shows 1,117 students and 301 staff members with positive cases this week.

(Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools chart data)

There are 4,535 students and 646 staff in quarantine.

(Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools chart data)

The positive COVID-19 cases and weekly staff quarantines reports are updated weekly.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents to have a child care plan in place. The district hopes to give notice if they make a transition.

“Please know that temporary school closure is a possibility due to the impact of COVID on school staffing. Before we would make such a decision, we are employing many other measures to provide a safe learning environment for students. We know that a transition like this may have a negative impact on our families. However, it is vitally important that you have a plan in place now in the event that data indicators at your school cause us to send all students home for several days. It is our hope that we will be able to give you 2-3 days’ notice before we have to make such a transition, but the reality is that based on what we see happening in our district and our community, that notification could be provided one day to take effect the following day.”

(Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools chart data)

The district has 7,632 employees and an estimated 47,200 students.

Already, several Kansas and Kansas City-area districts had to cancel classes Thursday and Friday because of cases.

If you or your WPS student needs a COVID-19 test, call 316-973-4790. Your test must be scheduled in advance. Learn more online.

WPS and several other Kansas districts will have a three-day weekend because of Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday.