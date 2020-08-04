Wichita Wagonmasters cancel 2020 Downtown Chili Cookoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular downtown Wichita event held each September will not happen this year.

The Wichita Wagonmasters announced Tuesday that they have decided not to hold the Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff in 2020.

A Facebook post says the organization tried to find a way to have the event while keeping people safe from COVID-19, but the organization decided to cancel this year’s event.

The Wichita Wagonmasters hope to have the cookoff next year.

