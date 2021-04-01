Wichita will continue to require employees and visitors to city facilities to wear masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita will continue to require employees and visitors to all city facilities, including those who have received a vaccination, to wear masks, practice safe social distancing, and limit attendance at city facilities until further notice.

On Thursday, Kansas legislators revoked an order aimed at encouraging counties to keep mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic, just hours after Gov. Laura Kelly issued it.

Kelly’s order Thursday required people to wear masks indoors at businesses and public spaces and outdoors when they can’t socially distance. State law gives counties the final say, but her order meant that elected county commissions had to vote to set less restrictive rules or opt out. The order was similar to a mask policy Kelly issued in November.

Additionally, city transit buses and the Eisenhower Airport are governed under the Federal Transportation Authority and Transportation Security Administration, which operate under the federal executive order requiring masks to be worn on all regulated methods of transportation.

The city is recommending that residents continue to wear masks, practice safe social distancing and avoid large public gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.