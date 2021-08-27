Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita Workforce Center has COVID-19 exposure, limits public access

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some employees at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, have tested positive for COVID-19, so the center is limiting public access.

From now through September 13, Wichita-area job seekers will need to make an appointment to see someone in person. There is an option for virtual services. Contact the center by calling 316-771-6800 or visit KansasWorks.com.

The Workforce Centers in Butler, Cowley and Sumner counties are still open.

“We were notified today that multiple employees at the Wichita Workforce Center tested positive for COVID-19,” said Keith Lawing, Workforce Alliance president and CEO, in a statement. “This closure will allow for additional testing and monitoring of employees and deep cleaning and disinfecting the facility.”

He says exposed workers are taking proper quarantine procedures and are self-isolating. The Workforce Alliance says all possible customer and partner contacts have already been notified of possible exposure.

