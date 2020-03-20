Wichita YMCA temporarily halts memberships, programs, and activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita YMCA has temporarily halted memberships, programs, and activities.
The YMCA says it means the following:
- Members will not be charged any membership fees until announcing resumed operations
- The March membership fee will be applied once operations resume
- You do not need to do ANYTHING at this time regarding membership.
If you have questions – call 316.219.9622 or email the YMCA at info@ymcawichita.org
The YMCA will continue to collect monthly fees from those that non-traditional operations including checking on most-vulnerable community members and assisting students to keep them on track academically.
