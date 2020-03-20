Wichita YMCA temporarily halts memberships, programs, and activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita YMCA has temporarily halted memberships, programs, and activities.

The YMCA says it means the following:

Members will not be charged any membership fees until announcing resumed operations

The March membership fee will be applied once operations resume

You do not need to do ANYTHING at this time regarding membership.

If you have questions – call 316.219.9622 or email the YMCA at info@ymcawichita.org

The YMCA will continue to collect monthly fees from those that non-traditional operations including checking on most-vulnerable community members and assisting students to keep them on track academically.

