Wichita’s largest COVID-19 testing site suspended indefinitely

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (MDL), which closed its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, 4174 S. Oliver, three days last week, has now suspended it indefinitely.

MDL remains open and continues to process tests being administered by its community partners. The lab provides results within 24 hours of collection. Its website said the decision to suspend the drive-thru testing indefinitely is so it can focus on high-volume test processing.

The popular testing spot was closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the cold and a staffing shortage. MDL staff and their families were affected by COVID.

Visit the Sedgwick County Health Department website for a list of testing locations in and around Wichita. Click on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website for testing locations across the state.