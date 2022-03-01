WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s largest COVID-19 testing site, Wichita State University’s (WSU) Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL), re-opened to the public on Tuesday, March 1.
Back in January, the drive-thru test collection site struggled to stay open due to their staff contracting COVID-19 themselves. As a result, they decided to close the collection site “indefinitely” and focus on testing samples at MDL.
The MDL opened in October of 2020 as a response to COVID-19 in order to test large amounts of samples with a short turnaround. The lab says that this would allow “precise quarantine and treatment of those infected and mitigating the spread of the virus.”
Test collection is now be conducted following a 3-step process:
- Pre-register online
- Schedule your appointment to get tested
- Get your results within 24 hours
The MDL testing site is located on the WSU campus at 4174 S. Oliver.
Visit the Sedgwick County Health Department website for a list of other testing locations in and around Wichita. Also, check out the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website for testing locations across the state.