Wichita’s South High latest school to close due to COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s South High is the latest school to close due to cases of COVID-19 in the district.

A district spokeswoman tells KSN News the closure is due to high staff absences. The school will resume on Monday.

The Bryant Opportunity Academy is also closed Friday through Tuesday.

Other Friday closures in the district include Beech Elementary and Levy Special Education Center.

For a complete list of school closures in Wichita, click here.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents that the district hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools, but she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly.