Win big lottery money in Kansas? You’ll have to make an appointment to get it

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Lottery says it is moving back to appointments only for people who win lottery prizes of $600 or more.

The lottery says the move is in keeping with Governor Laura Kelly’s recent decision that state agencies should resume remote work operations where possible.

The Kansas Lottery says appointments will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and last until at least October 4 at the lottery headquarters in Topeka. Appointments will occur every 30 minutes, Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time, to maintain separation of players.

To make an appointment to claim a prize in person, call 785-296-5700 during business hours or email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and the preferred day and time for an appointment.

If a player is more than 15 minutes late for the appointment, the appointment may have to be rescheduled. Visitors to the lottery office should call 785-296-5700 from the parking lot before entering the building. All visitors must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Prizes $600 to $5,000 are typically paid the same day. Prizes greater than $5,000 have a seven- to 10-day processing time. After it is processed, the prize can be direct deposited into a bank account or sent through certified mail.

Prizes of $599 or less can be claimed at many lottery retailers or through the mail.