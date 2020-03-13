Wind Surge anthem auditions postponed due to coronavirus situation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge will postpone National Anthem auditions scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Sebits Auditorium in the Riney Fine Arts Center at Friends University considering the current coronavirus situation.

The Wind Surge will reschedule National Anthem auditions at the appropriate time. All performers who planned on auditioning on March 14 will be invited to audition at the TBD rescheduled date.

The Wind Surge’s first concern is always for the safety and well-being of all fans and players and we will continue to update the community as new information is provided.

