Wind Surge t-shirts to benefit Wichita Community Foundation’s ‘STAND WITH WICHITA’ COVID-19 Emergency Fund

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge will put “No Place Like Home” t-shirts on-sale today with the proceeds to benefit the Wichita Community Foundation’s “STAND WITH WICHITA” COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

The Surge partnered with Western Associates to design and produce these limited-edition Wind Surge No Place Like Home T-shirts.

Fans who wish to purchase a t-shirt may do so by visiting www.windsurge.com/shop under the Wichita Community Fund tab. The cost of the t-shirts is $24 with $20 of every shirt donated to the Wichita Community Foundation’s “STAND WITH WICHITA” COVID-19 Emergency Fund and $4 of every shirt going to locally-owned Western Associates for the cost of producing each shirt. Donations may also be made at www.windsurge.com/shop under the Wichita Community Fund tab.

The Wichita Wind Surge, Western Associates and the Wichita Community Foundation hopes for the good health and safety for everyone in this great community and encourages everyone to keep staying Safe at Home.

