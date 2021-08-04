Wind Surge to host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced that they will again partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host a series of COVID-19 vaccinations at their home games on August 6, August 28, and September 18.

Vaccinations are free, with no proof of insurance required, and will be available to anyone age 12 or older attending the game on any of the respective dates.

Vaccinations will be administered by Sedgwick County Health Department staff in the Wind Surge administrative building located in right field, from the time gates open – 90 minutes before game time – to 90 minutes after the game starts.

Those who receive their vaccination will also receive a voucher good for two tickets to a future Wind Surge game.

If you are unable to attend one of the Wind Surge clinics, click here to find an upcoming vaccination clinic near you.