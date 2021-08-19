Click here for coronavirus updates

Winfield changes up mask mandate for schools following meeting

Coronavirus in Kansas

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield USD 465 is changing up masking requirements in schools. Following a board meeting Tuesday night in the middle school gym, the school district is moving towards recommending masks in facilities.

“So we are moving away from a mask mandate for all indoor, any indoor activities or learning,” said Superintendent Nathan Reed. “We’re moving to a highly encouraged throughout the buildings indoor and mandatory use of masks in high-density areas and high-frequency travel areas.”

Those high-frequency areas include passing periods, common areas, in-door activities, assemblies, concerts and settings where people, students, staff and patrons gather in school buildings.

Masks are highly encouraged for the rest of the day for students and staff in class.

Students that are participating in high exertion activities including, but not limited to, sports practices and competitions and physical education activities are exempt from masking during the duration of their participation.

The mask mandate requirement remains on federal transportation such as school buses.

