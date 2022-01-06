Winfield elementary school temporarily switches to remote learning

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The students at Irving Elementary school will be switching over to remove learning starting on Friday, Jan. 7 and will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

According to the principal of Irving Elementary School, Jeff Everett, the school is switching over due to an increase of COVID-19 cases at the school. As a result, nearly half of their classrooms are now in quarantine, and the number of staff members testing positive is rising every day. Staffing shortages and input from the Cowley County Health Department also play a role in the decision.

Our classroom teachers use our online platform on a regular basis, so it is something that our students are familiar with. Being remote will be a smooth transition for the majority of our students. Our staff is also very good about reaching out to students and parents and checking on their needs, and providing additional support when necessary. Jeff Everett, Irving Elementary School’s principal

Students of USD 465 can call the Irving office at 620-221-5140 to reserve an internet hot spot, a 5-day meal bundle, and/or a quarantine care box or if they have any questions.