Winfield inmate dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Winfield Correctional Facility inmate who died Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021, had tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the second COVID-19 related resident death at the facility, and the 21st death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate tested positive for the virus on Feb. 3, 2021 and was admitted to the hospital Feb. 13, 2021.  He was a 57-year old male serving a 130-month sentence for possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and distribution of drugs. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since 2018.

