With no state orders to close, some hair salons remain open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many viewers have reached out to KSN asking if hair salons will close or be forced to shut down to help stop the spread of coronavirus. KSN’s Jasmine Haynes discovered there are no state orders requiring hair salons to close. Some are staying open while using extreme caution.

It’s business as usual at House of Hair Salon in Wichita but with extra and extreme safety precautions.

“We’re constantly sanitizing after a client moves from any space that they are at,” said Roxanne Aubrey, co-owner.

They’ve placed hand sanitizers and hospital grade sanitizing sprays throughout the salon. They’ve also advised clients who may be sick or have recently traveled outside the country to reschedule and asked clients to not bring any additional guests to their appointments.

The hairstylists are spread out to every other booth to encourage social distancing.

“So no extra kids, no extra family members sitting in here so we can eliminate how many people we have in the salon at once.”

The owner said it was a tough decision to keep the doors open.

“It really came down to their paychecks. Most hairdressers do not have any income if they are not working behind the chair.”

Right now, there are no state orders mandating hair salons in Kansas to close.

The Kansas Board of Cosmetology said it is not authorized to make that call, leaving the decision in the hands of local health departments, and the government. The owners are keeping a close eye on any updates should the state order all salons to close.

“We want to do the right thing. We want to be safe, but we also feel like it’s not going to do any good unless we all do it all together simultaneously at once.,” said Aubrey.

