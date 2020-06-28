Workforce Alliance Center shuts its doors after exposure to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has closed its doors to in-person visits after exposure to COVID-19. This comes one month after the center re-opened to visits.

“We only had about a quarter of our staff back in the facility. The majority of our services are being conducted virtually, and we were 100% a virtual service from the middle of March to the end of May and so we are very easily able to transition back to the virtual services,” said Amanda Duncan, Vice President at the Workforce Alliance Center.

As a precaution, the Workforce Alliance Centers in Butler and Sumner counties have stopped in-person visits as well.

