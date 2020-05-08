World War II vet celebrates victory over COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) — For 99-year-old World War II Veteran Max Deweese, the fight against COVID-19 was just another battle won.

Deweese said he doesn’t know how he contracted COVID-19, but when he started having symptoms, he went to St. Luke’s South Hospital in Lee’s Summit.

Later, Deweese was admitted to Ignite Medical Resorts in Kansas City, Kansas, in partnership with the University of Kansas Health System on April 15.

After getting the green light, Deweese was released from Ignite with a big celebration full of applause and cheers.

A mix of medical professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, and members of the community was there to see him walk out of the facility. Deweese also received a couple of medals saying he beat coronavirus along with a plaque.

“Expected maybe a friend or two, but to have all this and to get these, I don’t know how to describe it,” Deweese said.

