WSU: All Student Affairs gatherings must be conducted virtually

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University announced Wednesday that, “As a result of the rising number of cases in Sedgwick County, effective immediately all Division of Student Affairs events and gatherings on or off-campus through the end of 2020 must be conducted virtually (or postponed).”

In Kansas, there have been 2,988 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths since Monday. There have been 92,215 infections, 3,984 hospitalizations, and 1,087 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

