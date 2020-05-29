Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
Click here for coronavirus updates

WSU employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita State University employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

WSU said that officials acted quickly to follow appropriate protocols in response to this information. It includes directly notifying all known individuals to have had direct exposure to this individual in institution programs, employment or activities; and following CDC and EEOC guidelines in cleaning protocols, social distancing, and implementing remote work requirements for those at risk for exposure.

For more visit, the Student Health Services COVID-19 page, the CDC website and Sedgwick County COVID-19 website for all current recommendations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories