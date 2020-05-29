WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita State University employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
WSU said that officials acted quickly to follow appropriate protocols in response to this information. It includes directly notifying all known individuals to have had direct exposure to this individual in institution programs, employment or activities; and following CDC and EEOC guidelines in cleaning protocols, social distancing, and implementing remote work requirements for those at risk for exposure.
For more visit, the Student Health Services COVID-19 page, the CDC website and Sedgwick County COVID-19 website for all current recommendations.
LATEST STORIES:
- WSU employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Designers, engineers planning how to bring fans back to KC sports stadiums safely
- Residents in Douglas and Leavenworth counties still rebuilding a year after tornado
- Gallery: 2020 May Shots of the Day
- ‘I had to do something’: Ft. Leavenworth soldier describes moment he thwarted active shooter on bridge