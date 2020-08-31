WSU has rapid testing for COVID-19

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has rapid testing, and any student or staff member can get it if they want.

“If you feel you have been in contact with somebody you should definitely got get tested,” said Ali, a pre-med senior. “But if not I don’t know where I stand on that. If you don’t have any symptoms. Probably should still get tested anyways. I mean it won’t hurt.”

Camille Childers is an RN and Director of Student Health Services at WSU.

“It’s much faster than the swabs we were using. The tests come back anywhere from 24 to 72 hours,” said Childers. “It actually comes back through a text to the student or on their phone. They sign into a portal and get their test results.”

A company in the Kansas City metro has offered the testing through saliva instead of a nasal swab.

Childers says students have already been tested in some cases.

“Say a student is living in the dorm and their suite room mate tested positive for COVID, we can assume because that is kind of a household contact then they would be asked to quarantine,” said Childers.

The county health department will continue to be doing contact tracing to determine who will have to quarantine if someone tests positive.

The testing is free for all students and staff.