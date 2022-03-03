WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University will no longer require masks on campus starting Friday, March 4. University officials made the decision after recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students, employees and visitors will not have to wear masks, no matter what their COVID-19 vaccination status is. Unless otherwise noted, the mandate is being lifted for campus activities and athletic events. This includes all indoor and outdoor campus locations.

The university recommends that people continue to practice COVID-healthy behaviors such as being vaccinated if able, wearing a mask where social distancing is not possible, testing, and staying home if they feel ill.

COVID testing and vaccines are readily available at no charge to WSU students and employees at the WSU Student Wellness Center. No appointment is necessary.

WSU said some programs or facilities may still require masks, such as the school’s patient-serving clinics or students on clinical practicums and rotations, or in those instances where close contact cannot be avoided, and additional precautions may be warranted.

If a student or employee has questions, they should talk to their supervisor or instructor.

Masks will still be required on all university shuttles through March 18, under U.S. Department of Transportation policy.

The university will continue to monitor the COVID situation on campus and in the community. It will be prepared to pivot back to a mask mandate if the situation warrants it.