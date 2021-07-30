WSU says new mask mandate applies to all employees, students and campus visitors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new mask requirement for state employees and in state facilities that will go into effect Monday, Aug. 2.

In her news conference, the governor stated that all state employees and visitors inside state facilities will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The university said in a release that the new mandate applies to all WSU employees, students and campus visitors. However, the university is still awaiting final confirmation and will communicate information.

“I feel confident that we can handle this change as we’ve handled so many others. I implore those of you in Shocker Nation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you are able,” said WSU President Rick Muma.