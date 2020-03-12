1  of  3
Breaking News
Sedgwick County issues ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more Coronavirus in Kansas: Sixth case confirmed Presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Ulysses - USD 214

WSU suspends in-person classes March 16-20 and will go online remotely March 30

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has suspended all in-person classes March 16-20, and will continue classes online and/or remotely March 30, according to WSU’s website.

The university will continue to remain open.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories