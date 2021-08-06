Wyandotte County commissioners requiring most residents to wear masks indoors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county in the Kansas City area is requiring most residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation.

Wyandotte County’s mandate is a response to the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The county commission approved the mask mandate Thursday night on an 8-2 vote, and The Kansas City Star reports that it took effect immediately.

The commission imposed the requirement for county residents above the age of 5 but exempted the small towns of Bonner Springs and Edwardsville.

The delta variant has caused new COVID-19 cases to rise steadily in Wyandotte County and across Kansas over the past six weeks.