YMCA cancels We Care Dinner due to recent COVID-19 increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Greater Wichita YMCA says it is canceling the annual We Care Dinner that was scheduled for Nov. 25.

The decision was based on the increase in coronavirus cases in the Wichita area.

“We feel it is in the best interest of our staff, volunteers, members and participants that we cancel the dinner at this time,” the YMCA said in a news release.

The traditional turkey dinner served on the day before Thanksgiving usually feeds hundreds of people. Last month, the YMCA announced it would have the dinner but as a carryout meal.

Now that the dinner is canceled, the YMCA says the turkeys that were donated by Cargill will be donated to the Lord’s Diner for meals throughout November and December.

To find other meal options, call the United Way at 211 or visit the United Way’s Thanksgiving Guide online.