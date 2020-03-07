Coronavirus: KDHE reports two people under observation in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said as of Friday, March 6, Kansas has no confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, and two persons are currently under investigation. Eleven people were previously under investigation and have tested negative for COVID-19.

KDHE reported they are continuing to closely monitor an outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus (COVID–19). They said that the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories (KHEL) remains ready to test with the CDC/ FDA-authorized Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) kits. KDHE said at this point, KHEL has adequate capacity to support the needs of Kansas.

KDHE has created a toolkit of Kansas-specific guidance to help local public health departments engage with their community partners on COVID-19 planning. For More Information, toolkit, and Frequently Asked Questions, visit the KDHE website at, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

