Coronavirus politics: Birx under fire

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – With coronavirus expected to hit five million cases this week, President Trump is once again contradicting his own health experts.

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are both taking aim at Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. 

Dr. Birx’s dire prediction about coronavirus, in which she described the virus as “extraordinarily widespread” drew a Twitter rebuke from Mr. Trump.

The president later backed down on camera, saying “She’s a person I have a lot of respect for I think Nancy Pelosi’s treated her very badly.”

