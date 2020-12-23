Coronavirus surge puts brakes on some holiday travel plans

(NBC News) — The recent surge in coronavirus cases has put a halt on holiday travel.

“We’re seeing 34 million fewer travelers this holiday season compared to last year,” says AAA’s Jeanette McGee.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says we are now seeing the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday and that the month of January could be the darkest yet.

“People spending more time indoors, a combination of the holiday season, people doing the normal wonderful things of congregating together at meals with friends and family. You know, as innocent as those things seem, in fact, those are the things in many respects that continue to drive this,” he notes.

With the U.S. death toll now over 300,000, people are making the hard decision to celebrate the holidays with just their immediate families.

Even with plans up in the air, AAA says an estimated 84 million people have indicated they may hit the road or the skies.

“They’re not all going to follow through with those plans. We saw that at Thanksgiving,” McGee says.

For those who opt to venture out, AAA recommends you plan your stops for food and gas in advance and suggests downloading their COVID-19 restrictions map.



“That map that will give you information for the various vicinities that you’re traveling through or to, some information about openings and closures, as well as any COVID-19 restrictions that are in place,” McGee says.

Regardless of your plans, wear your mask, wash your hands and keep a safe distance so you have many more holidays to enjoy.