Coronavirus: Ventilators in short supply

WASHINGTON (NBC) – An increasingly dire warning from those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus: Protective clothing, masks and ventilators are in dangerously short supply.

In response, President Trump is exercising a wartime power, the Defense Production Act, to draft American factories into producing critical equipment before it’s too late.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is now activated at its highest level, and two Navy hospital ships are getting ready to head to hot spots on the east and west coasts.

Health experts are pleading with those who don’t have symptoms to stay home as worrying new information coming out of Italy and France indicates that younger generations, including millennials, may be at higher risk of serious illness than previously thought.



Meanwhile, the Senate has passed the first of two aid bills that would provide up to ten days paid leave for some workers and free testing for anyone whose doctor says it’s necessary.

LATEST STORIES: