Cosmosphere postpones anniversary celebrations due to COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cosmosphere announced that it will reschedule the events associated with the Apollo 13 50th Anniversary celebration planned for April 3 and 4 and the STS-31: Hubble 30th Anniversary celebration scheduled for May 8 and 9 in light of the growing impact of COVID-19.

“We are honored that individuals from 22 states and six foreign countries purchased tickets to the Apollo 13 event,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere CEO. “It is for the safety of them and of our Honored Guests that we have made this decision.”

Information has been sent to all ticket holders and guests apprising them of the situation.

The Cosmosphere will continue to be open to visitors as it monitors the situation and best practices to provide a safe environment should that situation change; immediate action will be taken and the public will be notified.

LATEST STORIES: