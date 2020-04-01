Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores

1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company’s website states.

Other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing hours for many locations. Warehouses also will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairments.

It’s recommended that customers check their specific location for hours and guidelines ahead of time.

For more on the Costco changes and for locations, click here.

In the meantime, Home Depot has also issued some new shopping guidelines.

Stores will limit the number of customers inside at any given time. The stores will also eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic.

Social distancing markers have been placed at counters along with signage throughout the stores.

Store hours have been adjusted to close daily at 6 p.m. to give staff more time to perform cleaning and restock shelves. Opening hours will not change.

In addition, thermometers will be distributed to associates in stores and distribution centers, and employees will be asked to perform health checks before reporting to work.

For more on the Home Depot guidelines and for locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories