COVID-19 infections on the rise among children

With the United States now topping 5 million coronavirus cases and school district reopening across the country, a growing number of children are becoming infected.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics more than 97,000 children tested positive in just the last two weeks of July, a 40% increase since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, President Trump is facing sharp criticism from both parties for going around Congress to issue four executive orders on coronavirus relief after weeks of negotiations broke down.

The orders include $400 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits, down from the $600 Democrats have been pushing to reinstate.

States would have to contribute one-fourth of that money.

“States don’t have the money to do that,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says. “They have expenses from the coronavirus.”

The president also announced a payroll tax suspension for people making less than $100,000 per year.

That money, which funds Social Security and Medicare, would still be owed next year.

President Trump pledged he would push to make the cuts permanent if he’s reelected in November.

Critics say the president’s orders offer little help to those who need it most, and even some Republicans are accusing him of overstepping the powers of the executive branch.

