COVID-19 study sheds light on hospitalizations during first months of pandemic

A new study was led by researchers from the University of California, Irvine, and published in JAMA Network Open is shedding light on COVID-19 hospitalizations during the first six months of the pandemic.

Researchers looked at over 190,000 adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 between March and August of last year. Nearly 52% were men, 43% were white, and 65% had Medicare or Medicaid insurance.

The most common underlying conditions were high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, and although 13% of patients passed away while in the hospital, death rates dropped from 22% in March to 6.5% in August.

People over 80 years old and those admitted to the ICU were the most likely to die in the hospital.

