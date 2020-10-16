Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

COVID-19 survivor spends 196 days in the hospital

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan woman is home after a months-long battle with coronavirus.

Deanna Hair was released from the hospital Thursday after spending 196 days there due to complications from COVID-19.

Her loved ones were there when she was released to offer support.

“We’re just here to show our support and welcome her as she moves on to the next stage of her recovery,” said friend Brandon Remmert. “This has been a wake-up call for everyone on just how serious COVID-19 can be for some patients.”

Hair was at the University of Michigan Hospital since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love my life and our lives — and it changed forever. COVID is real and it’s deadly,” Hair said.

