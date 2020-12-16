COVID-19 survivor spends 95 days on ventilator

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

by: NBC News

A Tennessee man is close to heading home after spending three months on a ventilator, two months in a coma, and weeks in physical therapy because of complications from COVID-19.

Mike Dial, 59, is undergoing physical therapy three times a day at West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Cane Creek in Martin. He is working to regain his strength because he lost about 80 pounds during his bout with the disease.

Mike began feeling ill in early August. He tested negative for COVID-19, but continued coughing, experiencing high fever, and feeling lethargic. On Aug. 18, he was admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital Union City, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mike’s wife, Trish, said her husband was put on a ventilator two days later because he was no longer breathing on his own. 

