Cowley County awaits results of COVID-19 testing

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County is awaiting the results of a person who has been suffering from respiratory distress and fever.

The Cowley Health Department, the Kansas State Health Department, and William Newton Memorial Hospital are cooperating and have submitted samples to the state.

Cowley County reports no confirmed cases of COVID-19 or the new coronavirus as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The public health officer will provide a statement to the public if test results indicate the presence of COVID-19.

The Cowley County public health officer says the public is urged to no worry needlessly, and to practice good personal hygiene habits.

On Sunday, William Newton Hospital canceled its grand opening of the new surgery center scheduled to limit exposure to coronavirus.

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kansas and Oklahoma over the past week.

LATEST STORIES: